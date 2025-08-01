DATE ISSUED: Friday 1st August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

This evening through Saturday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan dust will gradually lessen, and clearing is expected by nightfall. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illness should act accordingly. Meanwhile, an approaching tropical wave will gradually increase both moisture and instability levels and support periodic showers from the evening period.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy Breezy & Slightly Hazy Scattered Showers Generally Cloudy

Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Likely Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2222