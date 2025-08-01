PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 1st August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd August 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
This evening through Saturday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are likely.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
The concentration of Saharan dust will gradually lessen, and clearing is expected by nightfall. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illness should act accordingly. Meanwhile, an approaching tropical wave will gradually increase both moisture and instability levels and support periodic showers from the evening period.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Scattered Showers
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Likely
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:51 AM
05:51 AM
05:52 AM
SUNSET
06:46 PM
06:46 PM
06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2222

