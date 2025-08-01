DATE ISSUED: Friday 1st August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd August 2025
WEATHER:
This evening through Saturday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are likely.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The concentration of Saharan dust will gradually lessen, and clearing is expected by nightfall. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illness should act accordingly. Meanwhile, an approaching tropical wave will gradually increase both moisture and instability levels and support periodic showers from the evening period.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Scattered Showers
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Likely
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2222
