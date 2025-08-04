DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease towards the end of the day. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions, and a light to moderate breeze will persist.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:52 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2223