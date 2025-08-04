DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 August 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease towards the end of the day. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions, and a light to moderate breeze will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:44 PM
