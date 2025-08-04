PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 August 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease towards the end of the day. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions, and a light to moderate breeze will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:52 AM
05:52 AM
05:52 AM
SUNSET
06:45 PM
06:45 PM
06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2223

