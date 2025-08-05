DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 5 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6 August 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday evening: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture associated with a trough moving through the local region will account for brief showers from time to time. Additionally, light to moderate winds will prevail.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2224
