PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 5 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6 August 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy with brief showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday evening: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of moisture associated with a trough moving through the local region will account for brief showers from time to time. Additionally, light to moderate winds will prevail.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                       
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:52 AM
05:52 AM
05:53 AM
SUNSET
06:45 PM
06:44 PM
06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2224

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY