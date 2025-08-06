DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 07, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a drier airmass moving into the region, patches of moisture moving with the winds could trigger brief showers. Meanwhile, a high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:43 PM
|
06:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2225
