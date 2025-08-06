PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 07, 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F                 Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
Despite a drier airmass moving into the region, patches of moisture moving with the winds could trigger brief showers. Meanwhile, a high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                 WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers. 
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:52 AM
05:53 AM
05:53 AM
SUNSET
06:44 PM
06:43 PM
06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2225

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY