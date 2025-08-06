DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 07, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a drier airmass moving into the region, patches of moisture moving with the winds could trigger brief showers. Meanwhile, a high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:43 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2225