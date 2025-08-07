DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 7th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 8th August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Patches of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (10-60%) chance of formation in the next 2-7 days. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week.

This system currently poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2226