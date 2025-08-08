DATE ISSUED: Friday, 8th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 9th August 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere and gentle winds will prevail across the region. However, drifting patches of moisture may trigger a few brief showers.
Slight seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave (i.e. invest 96L) over the central tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (near 0 to 50%) chance of formation in the next 7 days.
This system currently poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2228
View comments
Hide comments