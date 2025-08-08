DATE ISSUED: Friday, 8th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 9th August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere and gentle winds will prevail across the region. However, drifting patches of moisture may trigger a few brief showers.

Slight seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave (i.e. invest 96L) over the central tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (near 0 to 50%) chance of formation in the next 7 days.

This system currently poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2228