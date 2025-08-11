DATE ISSUED: Monday, 11 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 12 August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 7 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increasing moisture and instability associated with a passing weak tropical wave may cause isolated showers, mainly during the latter part of the forecast period. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to affect the region, reducing visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

Tropical Storm Erin (formerly invest 97L) – the fifth storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season – formed at 11:00am this morning in the Eastern Atlantic. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days.

At 11am, its center was located near 17.4N 28.0W or about 2310 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten, and is moving towards the west at 20 mph.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Hazy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:40 PM

