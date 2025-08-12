DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 12th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th August 2025

…A DUST ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. Brief afternoon showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A bout of Saharan dust is dominating conditions this forecast period, reducing both visibility and air quality. Concentrations are increasing and will peak overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should monitor conditions and act accordingly.

Slight sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Erin was located near Latitude 17.2 N longitude 36.3 W or about 1768 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. Erin is moving towards the west near 22 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Erin could become a hurricane by the latter part of this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2230