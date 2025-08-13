DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 13th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14th August 2025

…THE DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A gradual reduction in the concentration of Saharan dust is expected today. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Additionally, hot and humid conditions could be expected. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Erin was located near latitude 16.3°N, longitude 43.4°W, or about 1305 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. Erin has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and is moving westward at 17 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecast and Erin is expected to become a hurricane by Friday. At its closest point, the center of Erin is forecast to be approximately 195 miles north of St. Maarten on Saturday night.

All are advised to remain updated on the progress of Erin.

The meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public on specific impacts as it gets closer.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Hot & Humid, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2231