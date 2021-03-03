PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)    

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2021    

    

WEATHER:        

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.    

    

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F    

      

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.      

      

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.    

      

SYNOPSIS:       

A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.  
Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.   

    SatSingle_vis_005.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet     

      

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.    

    

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.   

      

FORECASTER: Albert  

     

