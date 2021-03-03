DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1073