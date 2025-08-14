DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 14th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15th August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to north-easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase in both moisture and instability ahead the Tropical Storm Erin will increase the likelihood of showers towards the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, a high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist before deteriorating into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Erin was located near 16.4°N 49.7°W, or about 890 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. Erin has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving towards the west at 17 mph. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next day or so and Erin is expected to be a hurricane on Friday. Its closest point: approximately 145 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten on Saturday.

All are advised to remain updated on the progress of Erin.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Cloudy,

Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2232