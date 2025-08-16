VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 17 August 2025

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…A FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with intermittent showers and possible thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Southwesterly to southerly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts, mainly in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability associated with the passage of Hurricane Erin will cause cloudy skies, intermittent showers and possible thunderstorms across the local region. Some of these showers may be heavy at times, and could lead to street-flooding and/or rock-slides. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

Moderate to rough seas, with ground swells are expected throughout the weekend, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. Interests along the coast should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until further notice.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:20am, the center of now Category-5-Hurricane Erin was located near 19.7°N 62.8°W, or about 115 miles north of St. Maarten. Erin has maximum sustained winds up to 160 mph and is moving towards the west at 17 mph. Erin is currently at its closest point to St. Maarten, and should begin moving away gradually.

All are advised to remain updated on the progress of Erin.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor Erin & any other systems, and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast, Intermittent Showers & possible Thunderstorms Cloudy, Breezy,

Intermittent Showers, poss. Thunderstorms Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, possible Thunder HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM