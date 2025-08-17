ATE ISSUED: Sunday, 17 August 2025 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday morning (06:00 LST) 18 August 2025

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR ST. MAARTEN WAS DISCONTINUED…

…FLOOD ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today through Monday morning: Cloudy with isolated rain-showers and possible thunder.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Monday morning: Southerly to south-southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability trailing the recent passage of Hurricane Erin will maintain cloudy skies and isolated, yet intermittent rain-showers across the local region. Overall conditions are expected to gradually improve through the next 24 hours. Road-users are still advised to be vigilant and exercise caution traversing roadways today.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next day or so, and the Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until further notice.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5:00am, the center of Major Hurricane Erin was located near 20.6°N 66.4°W, or about 275 miles northwest of St. Maarten. Erin currently has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph and is moving towards the west-northwest (away from St. Maarten) at 14 mph.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic, and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Cloudy,

Isolated Rain-Showers, possible Thunder Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Local Showers Partly Cloudy,

possible Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/17public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24