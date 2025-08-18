DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th August 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle breeze at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively stable weather conditions will persist despite high moisture levels. Meanwhile, expect gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, be mindful when venturing outdoors due to hot and humid conditions. Remember to stay hydrated and to keep cool and/or to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
A tropical wave over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (0-50%) chance of formation over the next 2-7 days. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle to latter portion of the week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:37 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:35 PM
