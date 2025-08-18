PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th August 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle breeze at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Relatively stable weather conditions will persist despite high moisture levels. Meanwhile, expect gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, be mindful when venturing outdoors due to hot and humid conditions.  Remember to stay hydrated and to keep cool and/or to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: 
A tropical wave over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (0-50%) chance of formation over the next 2-7 days. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle to latter portion of the week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Craigvis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
 Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers likely
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:56 AM
05:56 AM
05:56 AM
SUNSET
06:37 PM
06:36 PM
06:35 PM

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2235

