DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle breeze at 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable weather conditions will persist despite high moisture levels. Meanwhile, expect gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, be mindful when venturing outdoors due to hot and humid conditions. Remember to stay hydrated and to keep cool and/or to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (0-50%) chance of formation over the next 2-7 days. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle to latter portion of the week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy

Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers likely Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:36 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2235