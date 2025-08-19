DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 19th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 20th August 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 4 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A building ridge will support stable weather conditions and moisture levels remain high. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust will enter the area overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised and should act accordingly. Additionally, be mindful when venturing outdoors due to the heat. Remember to stay hydrated and to keep cool and/or to the shade whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (10-60%) chance of formation in the next 2-7 days. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the week, as the system moves generally westward to west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2236