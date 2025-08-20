DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 21, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust and dry air will support stable conditions today through early tomorrow. Thereafter, moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will increase the probability of showers. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Slight seas will remain through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

The tropical wave in the Central Atlantic currently has a low to medium (10-60%) chance of development in the next 2-7 days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for a tropical depression to form during this week or over the weekend. Another tropical wave (i.e. invest 99L) in the eastern Atlantic has a medium (40%) chance of formation in the coming days. However, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next couple of days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon / Henderson

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

