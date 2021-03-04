DATE ISSUED: Thursday March 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 05, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region. Southeasterly wind flow is forecast to transport pockets of moisture across the local area, triggering brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected to peak up to 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1074