DATE ISSUED: Monday 25th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 26th August 2025

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY 26th AUGUST …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy and hazy. There is a low chance of showers.

Tuesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to East, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan Dust is decreasing. However, high concentrations will persist until tonight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take precautions. Meanwhile, a stabilizing atmosphere will support hot & humid conditions. Stay hydrated, keep cool and to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist. However, long period northerly swells are primarily affecting areas along the western and eastern coastlines. Those with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2240