DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 26th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th August 2025

…THE DUST ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: An approaching tropical wave will increase the likelihood of showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, the concentration of Saharan Dust will gradually lessen today. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Sea conditions with long-period swells are expected to gradually improve through the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with showers likely.

FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2241