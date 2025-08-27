DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 28th August 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave will generate cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Though improving, slight to moderate sea conditions with long period swells will persist. Those with marine interests should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

