DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 28 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29 August 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with intermittent showers and isolated thunder.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a recent tropical wave will provide cloudy skies, sporadic showers, and isolated thunder throughout the forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to use caution, as soils are saturated. Additionally, Hot & Humid conditions will prevail. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible. Slight seas will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2243