DATE ISSUED: Friday, 29 August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 30 August 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Patches of moisture associated with low-level clouds moving across the local region may cause brief showers. Meanwhile light winds maintain hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Tranquil seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2244