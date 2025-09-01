PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 1st August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd September 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze at 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Pockets of moisture may trigger isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to gentle breeze. Hence, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and shaded whenever possible.
Slight sea conditions will continue through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.
FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Poss.
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Poss.
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:58 AM
05:58 AM
05:59 AM
SUNSET
06:26 PM
06:25 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2248

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY