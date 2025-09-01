DATE ISSUED: Monday 1st August 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture may trigger isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to gentle breeze. Hence, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and shaded whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will continue through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.

FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

