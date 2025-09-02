DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 02nd September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 03rd September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the local area. Meanwhile, available moisture may cause isolated showers. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and shaded whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers likely.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2249