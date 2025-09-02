DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 02nd September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 03rd September 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the local area. Meanwhile, available moisture may cause isolated showers. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and shaded whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers likely.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:24 PM
