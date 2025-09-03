DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 03, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 04, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze, at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass moving through the region is limiting significant rainfall. Meanwhile, light winds will continue to support hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a low (30%) to high (70%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2250