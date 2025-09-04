DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 04, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 05, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeast with light to moderate breeze at 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave will bring a surge of moisture, increasing the chance of isolated showers from the overnight hours. Light winds will persist, keeping conditions warm and humid. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a medium to high (50–80%) chance of formation within 2–7 days. Conditions are favorable for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week or weekend. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2251