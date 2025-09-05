DATE ISSUED: Friday 5th September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 6th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeast, with light to moderate breeze, at 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather conditions, and gentle winds remain in the wake of a tropical wave. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated, keep cool and to the shade whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will prevail throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a medium to high (60–90%) chance of formation within 2–7 days. Conditions are favourable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2252