DATE ISSUED: Monday 8th September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 9th September 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 13 mph and possible higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS: An approaching surface trough will cause cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorms particularly during the overnight hours. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds. Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon. Remain hydrated and shaded whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will prevail for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert / Henderson

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2253