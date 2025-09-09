DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) September 10, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and instability, along with an approaching tropical wave, will account for generally cloudy skies and periods of showers across the local area. Gradual improvement is expected later in the forecast period.
Winds will remain light to moderate, and slight sea conditions are expected to persist over the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:19 PM
|
06:18 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2254
