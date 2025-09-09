DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) September 10, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability, along with an approaching tropical wave, will account for generally cloudy skies and periods of showers across the local area. Gradual improvement is expected later in the forecast period.

Winds will remain light to moderate, and slight sea conditions are expected to persist over the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Cloudy

Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:19 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2254