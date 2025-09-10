DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 11, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeast to east with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although a high-pressure system is building over the Atlantic and Saharan dust is present, lingering moisture may still lead to brief, isolated showers locally. Persons with allergies or respiratory conditions should take precautions.
Slight sea conditions are forecast to persist through the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:17 PM
