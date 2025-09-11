DATE ISSUED: Thursday 11th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 12th September 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will limit showers and maintain light to gentle winds. Meanwhile, a slight increase in instability may result in cloudy periods and likely showers during this afternoon and evening. However, hot and humid conditions will dominate. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and seek the shade whenever possible.
Slight sea conditions will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:18 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:16 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2256
