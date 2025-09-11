DATE ISSUED: Thursday 11th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 12th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will limit showers and maintain light to gentle winds. Meanwhile, a slight increase in instability may result in cloudy periods and likely showers during this afternoon and evening. However, hot and humid conditions will dominate. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and seek the shade whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:17 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2256