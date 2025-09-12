DATE ISSUED: Friday 12th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 13th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system dominates and will maintain light to gentle winds. However, a slight increase in instability will support isolated showers. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and seek the shade whenever possible.

Slight sea conditions will prevail this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Cloudy

Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Poss. HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:16 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2257