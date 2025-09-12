PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 12th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 13th September 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system dominates and will maintain light to gentle winds. However, a slight increase in instability will support isolated showers. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and seek the shade whenever possible.
Slight sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight         
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates as needed.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:00 AM
06:00 AM
06:00 AM
SUNSET
06:17 PM
06:16 PM
06:15 PM

