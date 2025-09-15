DATE ISSUED: Monday, 15 September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 16, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east northeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 7 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Atmospheric conditions are becoming more stable; however, the presence of available moisture and weak instability may result in a few brief, isolated showers. Meanwhile, a tightening pressure gradient is expected to generate stronger winds across the region.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic currently has a medium to high (40-80%) chance of development in the next 2-7 days. A tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter part of this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy/ Isolated Showers Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:14 PM 06:13 PM

