DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 16, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 17, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through this evening: Cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier airmass is limiting the potential for significant precipitation today. However, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated, seek shade, and keep cool whenever possible. Later tonight, a tropical wave is expected to move through the region, increasing moisture and instability. Consequently, increased shower activity and a heightened risk of thunderstorms are expected.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A broad area of low pressure (AL92) over the central tropical Atlantic currently has a high (90%) chance of development in the next 2-7 days. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or two.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy

Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy

Breezy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 88°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:13 PM 06:12 PM

