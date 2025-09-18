DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th September 2025 @12:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy with occasional showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East southeasterly to easterly, with a light to gentle, at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moist and unstable conditions will persist alongside gentle winds. Conditions will favor localized showers and potential thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening period. A gradual stabilizing trend is expected overnight.

Meanwhile, seas will remain slight through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

As of 11:00 AM, Tropical Storm Gabrielle was located approximately 760 miles east of St. Maarten. At its nearest point, this system is forecast to pass about 490 miles northeast of the island. Currently, Tropical Storm Gabrielle poses NO DIRECT THREAT to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers

Thunderstorms Likely Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:11 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2263