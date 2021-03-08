DATE ISSUED: Monday March 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 09, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Marine conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1076