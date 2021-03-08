PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday March 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)    

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 09, 2021    

    

WEATHER:        

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

    

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F    

      

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.      

      

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.    

      

SYNOPSIS:       

Patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.  

Marine conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

    37_vis.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet     

      

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.    

    

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.   

      

FORECASTER: Albert  

     

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1076

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY