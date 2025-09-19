DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A moist southeasterly wind flow along with daytime heating, may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Long-period swells generated by Tropical Storm Gabrielle are expected to affect local waters through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Light Haze

Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Hazy Partly Sunny Hazy HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:10 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2264