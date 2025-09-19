PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th September 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F           Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.               Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
A moist southeasterly wind flow along with daytime heating, may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Long-period swells generated by Tropical Storm Gabrielle are expected to affect local waters through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy
Light Haze
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Partly Sunny
Hazy
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
SUNSET
06:11 PM
06:10 PM
06:09 PM

