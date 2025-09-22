DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 22, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 23, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to increasingly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M

SURFACE WINDS:

This through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 7 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

As the forecast period progresses, a surge of moisture and instability associated with an approaching strong tropical wave will result in deteriorating weather conditions. Expect an increase in showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be heavy at times. These conditions are likely to persist into Wednesday. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, as localized flooding may become possible.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

A tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic has a low to medium (20–70%) chance of development over the next 2–7 days. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favourable by tomorrow, with a tropical depression likely to form by mid to late week.

Another tropical wave, located about 400 miles east of the region, also has a low to medium (10–40%) chance of development within the next 2–7 days. This system could develop into a tropical depression later this week and is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms across the local area from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department of Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2265