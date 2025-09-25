PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 25th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26th September 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 9 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability may cause isolated showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Long period northeasterly swells are expected to reach local waters during this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was located approximately 470 miles east northeast of St. Maarten, moving north-westward at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph.

The system is forecast to pass about 375 miles northeast of St. Maarten. At this time, Humberto is not expected to pose a direct threat to the island.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Cloudy to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair to Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:05 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2268