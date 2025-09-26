DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th September 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 27th September 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon: Variably cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variable and light.

SYNOPSIS: Light winds along with a moist atmosphere and daytime heating, will account for hot & humid conditions, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Stay hydrated, keep cool and to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will peak at 5 feet with long period northeasterly swells. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: At 11:00 AM, the centre of Hurricane Humberto was located approximately 460 miles northeast of St. Maarten, moving north-westward at 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph. The system is forecast to pass about 380 miles north northeast of St. Maarten on Saturday evening. Currently, Humberto poses NO DIRECT THREAT to the island.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2269