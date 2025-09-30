DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 1st October 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather conditions will dominate despite isolated showers. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:03 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:01 PM 06:00 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2270