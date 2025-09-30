DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 1st October 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable weather conditions will dominate despite isolated showers. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:03 AM
|
06:03 AM
|
06:03 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:02 PM
|
06:01 PM
|
06:00 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2270
