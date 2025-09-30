PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th September 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 1st October 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable weather conditions will dominate despite isolated showers. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will persist. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool, and to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:03 AM
06:03 AM
06:03 AM
SUNSET
06:02 PM
06:01 PM
06:00 PM

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2270

