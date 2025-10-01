DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 01st October 2025 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) 02nd October 2025

WEATHER: Today through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy with a few showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Thursday morning: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A high pressure system will maintain mostly light winds and a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, drifting patches of moisture will trigger isolated showers as they traverse the local area.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2271