PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 3 October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4 October 2025
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light breeze at 4 to 6 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
A combination of daytime heating, pockets of moisture, as well as light winds will cause sporadic showers and a low chance of thunder. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible.
Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect coastal areas through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:03 AM
06:04 AM
06:04 AM
SUNSET
05:59 PM
05:58 PM
05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2274

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY