DATE ISSUED: Friday, 3 October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4 October 2025
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light breeze at 4 to 6 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of daytime heating, pockets of moisture, as well as light winds will cause sporadic showers and a low chance of thunder. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible.
Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect coastal areas through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:03 AM
|
06:04 AM
|
06:04 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:59 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2274
