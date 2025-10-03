DATE ISSUED: Friday, 3 October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4 October 2025

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light breeze at 4 to 6 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating, pockets of moisture, as well as light winds will cause sporadic showers and a low chance of thunder. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade as much as possible.

Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect coastal areas through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 05:58 PM 05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2274