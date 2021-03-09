PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)     

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2021     

     

….A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.  

     

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F     

       

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.       

       

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.     

       

SYNOPSIS:        

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind will account for a few brief showers.  

A small craft advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 8 feet tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.     

     

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.     

       

FORECASTER: Albert  

