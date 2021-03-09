DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2021

….A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind will account for a few brief showers.

A small craft advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 8 feet tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1077