DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2021
….A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind will account for a few brief showers.
A small craft advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 8 feet tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1077
