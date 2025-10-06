DATE ISSUED: Monday 6th October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th October 2025

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, from 5 to 14 mph; higher gusts are possible in showers.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave brings moist and unstable conditions during this forecast period. Expect cloudy conditions and showers; thunderstorms are likely to be overnight. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to be vigilant, as some showers may be heavy.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail. Additionally, long-period northerly swells will persist. Those with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave (i.e. invest 95L) located in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium to high (50-70%) chance of formation in the next 2-7 days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for a tropical depression to form this week, as it moves across the Atlantic.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Likely Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:56 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2275