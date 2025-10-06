PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 6th October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th October 2025
… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, from 5 to 14 mph; higher gusts are possible in showers.
SYNOPSIS: 
A tropical wave brings moist and unstable conditions during this forecast period. Expect cloudy conditions and showers; thunderstorms are likely to be overnight. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to be vigilant, as some showers may be heavy.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail. Additionally, long-period northerly swells will persist. Those with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: 
A tropical wave (i.e. invest 95L) located in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium to high (50-70%) chance of formation in the next 2-7 days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for a tropical depression to form this week, as it moves across the Atlantic.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue monitoring the Atlantic and provide updates accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig / Henderson
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Likely
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:04 AM
06:04 AM
06:04 AM
SUNSET
05:57 PM
05:56 PM
05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2275

