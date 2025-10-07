DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 7th October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th October 2025

…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 7 to 13 mph and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and a chance of thunderstorms during this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to be vigilant, as some showers may be heavy.

Sea conditions are expected to gradually improve during this forecast period. However, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution due to long period northerly swells.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: …TROPICAL STORM JERRY FORMED…

AT 11:00 am, the center of newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry was located about 1300 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. Jerry is moving westward at 24 mph with maximum sustained near 45 mph and higher gusts. Jerry is expected to pass northeast of St. Maarten on Friday October 10th.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:55 PM 05:54 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2276