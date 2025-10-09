DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 9 October 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10 October 2025

…A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT…

…A FLOOD WATCH & HIGH SEAS WARNING WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6PM TODAY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: North-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

Tonight through Friday midday: Northerly to southwesterly with a moderate to strong breeze at 16 to 26 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Limited shower activity will prevail for this afternoon. Conditions are expected to deteriorate with the onset effects of Tropical Storm Jerry from this evening with increasing clouds, showers, thunderstorms, winds and seas. Due to the already saturated soils, users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to use extreme caution. A Flood Watch, as well as other Watches/Warnings will be in effect later.

Seas currently peaking at 7 feet are expected to deteriorate and can reach up to 12 feet through the next couple of days. Interests along the coast, such as small-craft operators and swimmers, should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11am, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located about 305 miles southeast of St. Maarten. TS Jerry is moving west-northwestward at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Jerry is expected to pass approximately 75 miles northeast of St. Maarten early on Friday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Becoming Breezy, Increasing Showers Cloudy/Overcast, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Isol. Thunderstorms Cloudy/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Decreasing Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 92°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:54 PM 05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2278