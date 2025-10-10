DATE ISSUED: Friday, 10 October 2025 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) 11 October 2025

…TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT…

…FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today through Saturday morning: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday morning: Southwesterly to southerly with a moderate to strong breeze at 14 to 26 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Outer effects from the tail-end of Tropical Storm Jerry will cause cloudiness, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and hazardous seas across the region throughout the day, especially tonight. Some of these showers may be heavy and will likely lead to street-flooding and rock-slides. Therefore, users of vulnerable and flood-prone areas are advised to use precautions.

Rough seas, up to 12 feet, are expected throughout the weekend. Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators and swimmers, should exercise extreme caution and take the necessary actions to preserve life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5am, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located about 90 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten. TS Jerry is moving northwestward at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph. The center of Jerry is currently at its closest point to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast, Breezy, Scattered Showers,

Isol. Thunderstorms Cloudy/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Decreasing Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:53 PM 05:52 PM

