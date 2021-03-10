DATE ISSUED: Wednesday March 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is generating brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, moisture transported across the local area will trigger brief showers.

Marine conditions are forecast to remain above normal with seas peaking up to 10 feet today. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1078