DATE ISSUED: Thursday March 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 12, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough is predicted to increase shower activity across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

A mix of northwesterly swells and easterly wind waves will support rough seas for the next few days. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

