DATE ISSUED: Thursday March 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)     

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 12, 2021     

     

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

     

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F     

       

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.       

       

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.     

       

SYNOPSIS:        

A trough is predicted to increase shower activity across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.  

A mix of northwesterly swells and easterly wind waves will support rough seas for the next few days. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to Rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.     

     

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.     

       

FORECASTER: Gordon  

      

